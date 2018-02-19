Kats salvage tournament with victory in finale

The Sam Houston State University Bearkats softball team closed out the Bearkat Softball Classic in polarizing fashion, succumbing to the No. 4 Washington Huskies 13-1 before recovering with a 7-3 victory over the University of Northern Colorado Bears.

Washington, now 10-0 on the season, had its bats in full force, scoring eight runs in the first three innings. After putting five more runs on the board in the fifth inning, and with the Bearkats unable to respond, the game was called.

SHSU scored their first and only run in the third inning, off of a Bailey White dinger. This halted Washington’s 46-inning streak of keeping opponents scoreless.

The Bearkats, not wanting to be swept in the tournament, roared back with a 7-3 victory against the UNC.

Now 2-7 on the season, the Bearkats handed UNC their sixth loss of the year.

After jumping out to a three-run lead in as many innings, things were looking good for SHSU. The Bears would trim the lead to just one run in the top of the fourth inning, and the score would remain that way until the bottom of the sixth.

Power proved to be the difference maker in this matchup, as two late home runs by freshman infielder Brooke Malia and sophomore catcher Megan Crosby stretched the lead to 7-2. The Bears could only score one run in the following inning, and the Kats ended their tournament on a positive note.

Junior pitcher Lindsey McLeod recorded her first win of the year for the Bearkats, providing 3 and 2/3 innings of solid relief, only allowing one run off of two hits.

The Bearkats hope to take their momentum into their next matchup, as they face off against Arlington and DePaul in UT-Arlington’s tournament Saturday and Sunday.