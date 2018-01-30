SHSU Counseling to host social confidence workshop

The Sam Houston State University Counseling Services is hosting a Developing Social Confidence workshop on Feb. 2 at noon in the Lowman Student Center room 307. The goal of the workshop is to help attendees feel more confident in social interactions and personal relationships.

The Developing Social Confidence workshop incorporates an interactive presentation in which attendees are provided tips on how to address the many challenges a typical college student may experience.

“Students often feel pressured in college, especially during finals,” event coordinator Dr. Danielle Sirles said. “The workshops serve as a haven in which students can learn techniques in which they can apply to the problems they’re having.”

Workshops last for an hour and typically have one to two presenters and up to 25 attendees. The advice given varies with the theme associated with each individual workshop.

“For the workshops, the presenters we have are often one of our own from the Counseling Services, and they specialize in the theme being presented in the workshop,” Sirles said.

The Developing Social Confidence workshop is this semester’s first installment of the C.O.P.E workshop series, which stands for “Centered, Optimistic, Productive, and Empowered.”

“Workshops are a medium in which we, the Counseling Services, can give quick tips to students without inconveniencing them and to also serve an interactive learning experience to give students skills provided in each of the individual workshops we provide,” Sirles said.

The Developing Social Confidence workshop is just one of the many workshops that Counseling Services has planned for the semester, and students are encouraged to attend. The workshop will be held Feb. 2, March 5 and April 3.

There are 10 different workshop topics lined up for the Spring 2018 semester. For more information about the future workshop events, visit the counseling center page at www.shsu.edu/dept/counseling.