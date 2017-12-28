Announcement: Introducing the Houstonian Newsletter

The Houstonian has gift-wrapped a newsletter in time for the holiday season. The weekly newsletter is scheduled to launch Jan. 24 and will deliver a more interactive experience to readers.

The newsletter will consist of pictures, links to videos and the week’s top stories, as well as links to The Houstonian’s podcasts. The newsletter will be delivered via e-mail for a $5 monthly charge.

Those interested in receiving the newsletter can sign up by emailing The Houstonian’s business manager Paty Mason at [email protected].