Huntsville Music Festival promotes local musicians

Music lovers will be able to rock out during the Huntsville Music Festival on Oct. 28 at Kate Barr Ross Park from 6 to 10 p.m.

Huntsville is a city that explodes with creativity. From art exhibits to museums, the culture of this small East Texas town is expressed through the arts, however, there are not many venues or opportunities to hear live music.

“There is a music presence in Huntsville, but it’s hard to find live music, and a lot of people seemed to like the idea of having a festival,” said Alan Culbert, event organizer and musician. “I think Huntsville needs somewhere to present its music and there are a lot of good bands coming out of Huntsville. I thought having it in the park was the perfect spot.”

Around 10 bands from the surrounding community are scheduled to perform at the park, and the festival will have a two-stage setup. The bands vary in genre so those in attendance can have a taste of just about everything.

The lineup includes Zero Detail, Silk Knives, Primaries, Ari and the Skeletons, Forager, Den Mother, Nello, Taylor Court and Kyle, By Himself.

“I tried to get a wide array of different kind of bands,” Culbert said. “I got three just outstanding bands. The headliner is Silk Knives, which is a rock-n-roll group. They’re on Spotify and they’re really good. Another really great band is called Zero Detail, they’re more of a reggae style rock band.”

Culbert’s girlfriend originally struck the thought after she showed Culbert a music festival in London that was designed toward kids with special needs. Culbert, who was a member of Project Sunshine for two years, then came up with the idea of having a local music festival in Huntsville.

“It looked really easy to put together and as soon as I started telling people about it, it really caught on quickly,” Culbert said. “The entire organization of Project Sunshine was just openly down for it. Then I thought to myself, if I’m going to rent all this equipment then why not have a city-wide music festival for the entire town of Huntsville?”

Sam Houston State University’s Sigma Phi Epsilon organization and its Balance Man Scholarship, as well as Pita Pit and One Music Square are also contributing to the event. Pita Pit will cater food and beverages while One Music Square Owner Chip Looney is providing a van for guests to decorate. Upon entry, every guest will receive a glow stick wristband.

Although there are still a few things in the works before the event kicks off, Culbert hopes that everyone will come out to have a good time, and that the festival turns into an annual event in the future.

“SigEp has been a huge help with all of this and Elizabeth from Pita Pit was really excited to be a part of it,” Culbert said. “Chip donated the van for the festival and he is supplying a lot of the musical equipment as well. We’re going to paint on the van and will have glow in the dark paint for when it gets dark. There are all types of music and every genre and just a wide range of people here. I hope to be able to do this every year.”

For more information, visit the Huntsville Music Festival on Facebook here.

Band Schedule:

Stage 1

1. Zero Detail – 6 p.m.

2. Primaries – 7 p.m.

3. Ari and the Skeletons 8 p.m.

4. Silk Knives – 9 p.m.

In Between performances: SHSU Tonal Knockout Acapella

Stage 2

1. Sultan Subdued 6 p.m.

2. Den Mother – 7 p.m.

3. FORAGER – 8 p.m.