From walk-on to record breaker : Yedidiah Louis

Senior wide receiver Yedidiah Louis began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Sam Houston State University.

He was redshirted in 2013. The following year, he would be a standout at SHSU as he led the Bearkats with 71 receptions. In 2015, he would begin to gain attention throughout the Southland Conference, as his 994 receiving years held the top spot in the conference. 2016 would prove even more successful as Louis was named to the first team All-Southland Conference team after being named the SLC Offensive Player of the Year.

With his statistics seeming to improve every week, and the accolades continuing to pile up, Louis would turn his attention to making history in 2017. He entered the season with the all-time Southland Conference career receptions record within grabbing distance. Before SHSU’s game Saturday against Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana’s Simmie Yarborough held the top spot with 229 catches.

With 27 seconds left to play in the first half, senior quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe surveyed the field and connected with Louis for his third catch of the game and number 230 of his impressive collegiate career. The 10-yard completion not only gave the Bearkats a first down that would lead to a touchdown on the next play, but also gave Louis sole position atop the list of career receptions by an SLC receiver.

“It was just like any other play,” Louis said. “What was on my mind was just to catch the ball and do what I could do.”

Standing at just 5-feet-8-inches and 180 pounds, Louis carries himself with the humility and composure of a true leader. The admiration and compliments he receives from his teammates and coaches are endless.

“When we got here, we heard some good things about this little kid,” head coach K.C. Keeler said. “Then you get him out on the field and this kid is special.”

Keeler always speaks highly of his receiving core that he repeatedly mentions is the best in the country with their excellent speed and great hands.

“We have three of the best receivers in the country,” Keeler said. “And Yedi is the leader of that group. This kid is one of the best I’ve ever coached.”

That receiving core is complimented by the strong right arm of Briscoe. On a team filled with record-holders and award winners, Louis has the opportunity to be a key weapon for a special kind of high-octane offense.

“Yedi is special,” Briscoe said. “He sees everything the same way I do. Rarely will Yedi and I have miscommunication.”

With his name now standing alone in the record books, Louis still has the rest of his senior year ahead of him to build on his already spectacular numbers. He became the seventh 1,000-yard receiver in school history with a stunning performance against Chattanooga in last year’s playoffs to cap off a season where he led the Southland in receptions (76), receiving yards (1,152) and receiving touchdowns (14).

His consistency on the field has helped the Bearkats to a perfect 3-0 start in 2017, and Louis puts this SHSU team on a high pedigree.

“As long as we go out there and execute, we believe we can’t be stopped,” Louis said.