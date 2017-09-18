The March Towards War

On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump tweeted once again. This tweet, unlike the thousands of others he’s posted since taking office, has deadly implications. Trump tweeted, “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States, they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen … he has been very threatening beyond a normal state. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.” Kim Jong-Un then began pondering a strike on the unincorporated, U.S. Territory of Guam, according to North Korean state media.

The implications of Trump’s tweet could be devastating to millions of Americans. North Korea has been regularly testing their missiles, and as they become more successful and tensions with the U.S. rise, the likelihood of conflict seems inevitable. North Korea’s few allies, Russia (to some degree) and China, have remained relatively neutral in the matter. Trump called on China to boost sanctions on North Korea, but to no avail. China is the lone trading partner of North Korea, and is the U.S.’s largest trading partner. China does not want to muddy the waters of the two nations any further, but the similar ideologies of North Korea and China create a connection.

Some sanctions suggested by the U.S. and other nations include ending trading to North Korea. North Korea has millions of citizens starving. The only prosperous people in North Korea are the military and those in Un’s inner circle. These sanctions would only hurt the poor, who receive food aid from the UN.

If an exchange of arms is inevitable, it is essential that the U.S. not strike first. Between two nuclear nations, as the theory of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) says, the nation that strikes first will be returned with a worse response. A nuclear strike on North Korea would only serve to kill innocent peasants. Unless a strategic strike on the center of Pyongyang took place, millions of innocent lives would be lost.

The other alternative the U.S. faces is to go to war with North Korea. Since the Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan calmed down, Americans have been reluctant to enter into a long, drawn out war. North Korea has a relatively small population, but has one of the best armed and 23rd largest militaries in the world. The landscape of North Korea is mountainous and frigid, as it shares a border with Siberia. This gives an advantage to the North Koreans who could conduct guerilla operations. The disadvantage North Korea has is that South Korea has nukes within a few miles of the border and Japan is close by. North Korea also has few, if any allies.

Unfortunately, with tensions growing globally, the U.S. also has few allies now, and many more adversaries. Syria, Iran, China, Russia, and ISIS are all firmly against the U.S. The prospect of a third world war is a resounding fear for Americans. Americans are also represented by the most unpopular president in history. However, war is the tool of the unpopular politician. Congress has also recently required women to register for the draft. Though the draft has not been used since the Vietnam War, it is not out of the question.

Whatever happens, Trump’s constant, aggressive tweets are putting the U.S. in danger. It is not in the interest of the U.S. to get involved in another war. We may be put on the defensive, in which case it is necessary to retaliate. We must seek peaceful negotiations with North Korea and prevent a potential apocalyptic outcome.