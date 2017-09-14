SHSU women’s cross country a leg up on the competition

The Sam Houston State University men’s and women’s cross country teams had an impressive showing to open the season at the Norry Hersey Invitational, finishing third and fifth, respectively. Together, the teams combined for five top-25 finishes at the 42 annual run at Rice University.

“We ran well as a group and I was satisfied with how our first race of the season went,” head coach Jesse Parker said about the men’s performance. “We still have some work to do but I like where we are at the moment.”

Junior Jordan Leon was the highlight of the Bearkats’ weekend as he took runner-up on the men’s side. His 6,250-meter time was 19:53.52, a mere four seconds behind the top spot.

“[He] ran a phenomenal race,” Parker said. “I expected him to run but I didn’t think it would be that well.”

The women’s team was propelled by junior Hannah Tarrant who finished 11 and sophomore Hanna Sanchez whose time of 15:04.88 was good enough to crack the top-25 and she crossed the finish line 25.

“Individually, I was very pleased with how Hannah Tarrant competed,” Parker said. “She executed her race plan very well and was rewarded with a good individual finish.”

The Bearkats turn their attention to the Texas A&M Invitational on Sept. 23, the first of two straight meets in College Station that will close out the regular season.