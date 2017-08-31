gun-control-1422577_960_720

A case for gun control

The Second Amendment states, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The debate over this is whether this clause was intended for only the militia or regular citizens as well. Gun right advocates prefer to focus on the second part “right of the people” and ignore the first “well-regulated militia.” The “well-regulated militia” was added for a reason, and I think it was not just a suggestion.

To understand what the amendment meant to convey, we need to look at the historical context that in which it was written. The founding fathers believed that freedom without regulation could only lead to anarchy. They thought if a group of citizens were given guns then they could quickly become a mob and that was not what is considered a well-regulated militia. A law in 1786 even prohibited the storage of any loaded gun in any building in Boston.

Until the 1980s, there was no such thing as the “individual rights” theory of the Second Amendment. This changed when right-wing think-tanks started an effort to rewrite the amendment’s history. This was not initially well received; former Supreme Court chief justice Warren Burger called the idea that an individual should be allowed to bear arms “one of the greatest pieces of fraud on the American public by special-interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime.” The revisionism did win in 2008 when the Supreme Court broke away from 70 years of established jurisprudence and stated that the Second Amendment does protect an individual’s right to have guns in their home for self-defense.

I do believe that American citizens should have the right to carry arms. The way the conditions are these days, citizens should have the ability to protect themselves, but it should not be easy to obtain a firearm. There needs to be more gun control enacted by the government to prevent unnecessary deaths.

Guns are one of the leading causes of death by homicide and suicide. Between 2009 and 2013, Guns were the cause of 66.6 percent of all homicides, 52.2 percent of all suicides. Having stricter gun laws would make it harder for people to acquire guns, which may result in the reduction of deaths caused by guns.

Incidents like the Orlando nightclub shooting that happened on June 12, 2016, where 50 people were killed and 53 injured at a gay nightclub by a single shooter. The shooter, Omar Mateen, had been previously investigated for terrorist ties by the Federal Bureau of Investigation but was still able to purchase a gun easily. Incidents like Cedric Anderson who walked into a classroom and open fired, resulting in the death of three people, earlier this year. These events are the reason why it should be more difficult for American citizens to acquire guns.

Studies have shown that gun control does work. The largest study, done by Julian Santaella-Tenorio, Magdalena Cerdá, Andrés Villaveces and Sandro Galea, looks at 130 studies done on gun control in the past year over 10 countries.  The study concluded that a major legislative overhaul is needed to make a significant amount of change. It also found that restricting peoples access to guns and their ability to purchase guns is associated with a reduction in deaths caused by firearms.

For example, in Australia, they implemented gun control in 1996 after a mass shooting by one gunman in Tasmania. This has helped bring down the rate of death by guns in Australia. It decreased from 0.54 to 0.15 per 100,000 people.  The number of murders has also gone down from 311 to 238 per year even though the population has increased and in this, the rate of death by firearms has decreased from 98 percent to 35 percent. There have also been no mass shootings since the gun control laws have been implemented.

Gun control has worked for other nations, and it is about time America starts applying it. How many incidents like the Orlando night club shooting will it take for us to realize that we need to change our gun laws? How many school shootings will it take for us to realize that there is a problem in the system that needs to be fixed? It should be harder for people to obtain firearms.

Last Updated on 2nd September, 2017, 1:38 AM
  • Grizzled_Stranger

    Of the more than 57,763 restrictive gun laws called gun controls we know of,not one has made anyone safer, ot one has reduced crime, and not one has reduced the incidence of politically motivatged murders. Given tghat not one gun control law has produced the promised results, to cut crime, make people safer, or reduce politically motivated murders, perhaps it would be well to examine just what these wonderful laws that were going to eliminate crime, guarantee safety for all, and stop murders such as the murder of Archduke Franz Ferdinand actually do.

    For the more than 34,00 such laws where statistics were kept,the invariable result has been to drive property cirme, violent crime, forcible sexual assault, and murder rates sky high. Gun control has failed in t50 states, and the District of columbia. England’s violent crime rate is about the same as our overall crime rate. Gun control failed in Canada, in France, in Germany, in Poland, in Spain,in Italy, in Greece, in China,Australia, every country ins south and Central Americ a and more. If you want to sump a criminologist, ask him or her where gun control has cut crime.

    Given the facts, and that the facts are easy to obtain, why are we having this demand for gun control, a law that has never delivered on advocates promises, why the demand to add to the longst consecutive string of failures in human history?

  • Support passing mandatory criminal control!

    Step one.

    If charged with having/using a firearm unlawfully….

    No reduced bail, Subject to an automatic dangerousness hearing, No plea bargains, No reduced sentences, No early release from prison, and minimum state sentencing laws for assaults and/or robberies committed with a firearm.

    No need for step two.

    If you believe jails are over crowded and think most criminals should receive community service, go for it. But, when a criminal gets to the point of carrying a gun, a different and more serious ball game and mandated rules needed.

  • Ernie Goncalves

    all crap

  • fwilson

    The author needs to read the very extensive analysis in Scalia’s decision in Heller v DC. Then perhaps he would understand better what the founding fathers intended.

  • Daniel Lewis

    You might want to look into the words of the founding fathers themselves. You know original intent. It is extremely clear from their writings that this is an individual right full stop.

    This may be the most absurd statement I have ever read: Until the 1980s, there was no such thing as the “individual rights” theory of the Second Amendment. How on earth can you make such a stupid claim? Have you never once in your life cracked a history book?

    You might want to look into Presser vs Illinois not 1980’s but 1880’s the court ruled that the 2nd amendment was a right of individuals not militias. The main reason there were not rulings much earlier is that until the KKK starting pushing gun control after the civil war was that it was a simple known fact that it was an individual right.

    Did you jut hope no one would bother pointing our your clear and obvious inaccuracies? (we call them lies where I come from)

    Did you really not even know that there had been cases 100 years before you claim anyone thought of it being a individual right?

    Are you seriously unaware of all of the quotes from all of the signers of the constitution that are all clear as day about it being an individual right? You are either incredibly lazy and did not bother to do even a minutes research or were just hoping your lie would work.

  • Studies and Observations

    I find it Amusing that the Author demands that we look at “Historical Context” yet HE Either Negligently or Purposely OMITS the Historical Contest of the word “Regulated” as pertains to the 2nd Amendment. In the Parlance of the times “Well Regulated” Means “Properly EQUIPPED And Trained…NOT “Buried under crushing rules”. Then there is the term “Militia” which at the time meant “All Able-bodies men over the age of (IIRC 13)” Today that would be expanded to All Able-bodied persons who are capable of purporting themselves for the defense of the Nation if necessary. he goes on to make a Case because of Homicide and suicide, without noting that in MOST areas of Violent crime, including Homicide overall numbers have been trending down, He also FAILS to note that Despite a full Decade with a Federal level “Assault Weapon’ ban there was No discernible change in crime numbers..meaning Banning types of weapons doesnt work. He also fails to note that Suicide rates in countries with HEAVY gun control are in some cases (Japan for instance) as high or HIGHER than the US, nevermind when you look at the violent Crime rates in some nations with Heavy Gun Control, the numbers make ours here in the US look quite reasonable. What I find MOST amusing is that most of the same people who scram for Gun Control, Regulation, and Bans…..are the SAME people who have been screaming for years that “Prohibition Doesn’t work” when it comes to Drug Laws. Anf they are right, Speaking as a Retired LEO, our policies for the last 4 decades when it comes to Drugs HASNT Worked….Any more than attempting to do the same with Firearms will work. Gun laws are followed ONLY By the people who ALREADY Follow the Law. No Criminal has EVER Seen a “Gun Free Zone” sign and said.. “Ohh Id better not rob this place, my gun isnt allowed”. the REALITY is that there are Upwards of EIGHTY MILLION Gun Owners in the United States and the VAST Majority of crimes are committed by people who CANNOT Legally possess a firearm in the first place.

  • UpItSideways

    Belief in favor of gun control is caused by brain maggots.

  • internettroll

    It would help if you cited actual sources when you say “look at the historical context”. There were tons of written work from the founding fathers and a vague statement like yours really means nothing.

    As for the 1886 law in Boston, that was one city 5 years before the Bill of Rights and the 2nd were added to the Constitution. A Boston law put in place 5 years before the 2nd was a Federal law does little to bolster your point.

    And to be quite honest, the Supreme Court has looked at the issue and decided that yes it is an individual right. It is now the precedent.

  • MikeL_in_SD

    Your statement “Until the 1980s, there was no such thing as the “individual rights” theory of the Second Amendment.” is absolutely false. Funny how you neglected to include a single one of the dozens of pronouncements by Thomas Jefferson (assuming you even know who that is) and other drafters of the Second Amendment addressing the “individual right” of firearm ownership. You might also research the arguments and editorials covering the 1968 gun law. My personal favorite was the L.A Time’s “Nobody’s Trying to Take Your Guns Away”. The arguments of that time admitted the Second Amendemnt was, of course, an “individual right” but subject to “reasonable restraint” such as banning mail order purchasing. You are a liar, Baqir, nothing more. You destroy your own argument by having to resort to lying to support it…

  • Daniel Lewis

    Wow the Houstonian is blocking my complete debunking of this article what a shock.

  • David Miller

    The author be clowns herself with this public display of ignorance of U.S. history, 2nd Amendment jurisprudence, and firearms law. Did she do no research on this topic at all?

  • will ford

    ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT!

  • Bostonterrier97

    My post has been censored. Here it is without the links:

    Languages evolve over time, definitions of words and phrases
    change over time. In order to understand the 2nd Amendment not only must the
    historical context be taken into consideration but also the meaning of the
    words and phrases at the time the 2nd Amendment was adopted. To wit – the
    phrase “well regulated”. The meaning of this phrase in 1790 is
    different than the meaning assigned to it today. In 1790 “well
    regulated” meant “ORDERLY”. One can see for ones self by
    perusing “A Complete Dictionary of the English Language” by Thomas
    Sheridan printed in 1790 (Google English Dictionary 1790). The Bill of Rights
    was ratified in 1791. Furthermore the scope of the 2nd Amendment can be
    inferred from the 1792 Militia Act (Google 1792 Militia Act ). Able bodied men
    (and in today’s world this would include women) were expected to keep a weapon
    that was serviceable for military duty. In 1792 it would have been the Brown
    Bess Musket. Today it would be the M4A1 Carbine chambered in 5.56 NATO and
    capable of Select Fire. The Militia Act of 1792 covers the scope of the 2nd
    Amendment for military (militia) purposes. But what about Self Defense? We can
    deduce that the 2nd Amendment also covered weapons for self defense simply from
    the historical context (the first police department in America wasn’t
    established until 1838 in Boston). From 1791 (when the Bill of Rights was
    ratified) to 1838 (Google first police department in the United States) there
    wasn’t a cop to be found in America. People traveled with large sums of money
    on travel and to and from town on business. But…what about hunting? Most
    people on the frontier supplemented their larder by hunting game (there was a
    distinct lack of supermarkets in those days) and the nearest town may have been
    either hours away or several days away…The author should be forgiven for her
    gross ignorance, after all she is still young and a product of an educational
    system that has been dumbing down kids by increasing amounts over the past
    decades.

    • farmrdave

      There is one point I would like make. The second part of amendment two states, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” This is accepting the pre-existing right to bear arms. Considered in that light it has nothing to do with a well regulated militia. A pre-existing right shall not be infringed.

      • Bostonterrier97

        Amazingly my very benign reply was censored. As stated there above, the breath of the 2nd Amendment was fairly broad, it covered militia duty, self defense, etc. The first gun control laws were racist and targeted Native and African Americans, with the aim of keeping those groups disarmed. During the reconstruction period following the Civil War, many southern states passed may issue carry laws where a sheriff could arbitrarily deny (without any reason) the application by a African American. New York’s Sullivan act was designed to keep firearms out of the hands of Italian and Chinese immigrants.

  • Cpl_B

    “Until the 1980s, there was no such thing as the “individual rights” theory of the Second Amendment. This changed when right-wing think-tanks started an effort to rewrite the amendment’s history. ”
    This “think tank” responded to gun control’s invention of the phrase “collective right,” which does not exist and was an invention of these groups. The other was the “assault weapon” which was previously any object, including fists, that were used in an assault. Then later, the now infamous “assault rifle” which is another invented term.
    Now you know….

  • I’ll leave it to others to debunk the historical nonsense that Tas is pushing to focus on something else of importance.

    We know absolutely one thing for certain. When the social deviant has targeted you and your family Tasneem here is not going to be there to throw her body between you and the danger that exists.She is more than willing to sacrifice your life for her beliefs.

    She believes law abiding citizens having firearms is a bad idea. So does the social deviant destroying the lives of innocent people

    According to her desires, innocent people should have be forced to surrender instead of facing down the social deviant. Got that?

    If you are minding your own business and are assaulted or threatened by a violent criminal she and the people-control, anti-freedom crowd wants the onus to be on you to surrender, flee, retreat, have your body violated, or even die — anything EXCEPT stand your ground with a firearm.

    She believes it’s better for society for a woman to be raped and strangled with her own pantyhose around her neck than for her to stand over the dead body of her would-be attacker with a smoking gun in her hand.

    How ethically and intellectually backwards can these folks be to adopt such an indefensible position? The duty and perfect right of law-abiding citizens is to defend themselves with deadly force if need be against criminals. That is the essence of the disagreement between the opposing sides on gun control.

    Which side better protects you and your family from those social deviants?

