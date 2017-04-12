Program Council Teams Up With UPD, Brings Shooter Awareness

The Program Council will host Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) on April 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Officer Brandon Whitfield from the University Police Department will talk about the many ways that civilians can respond to an active shooter.

Whitfield noted two frequent mistakes that people caught in shooting incidents make and how to prevent them from happening

“The two most common mistakes made by civilians during active shooters events are denial of the event and freezing due to not having a plan,” Whitfield said. “At the onset of an active shooter event unprepared civilians will often deny what is happening.”

According to Whitfield, C.R.A.S.E. plans to teach several options to deal with an active shooter event and to ensure that when people go back to their office space, home, or wherever they have a plan.

The three options Whitfield will discuss are Avoid, Deny, and Defend, suggesting the former if possible and only the latter if there are no other options.

“Avoid the shooter by getting out of the area where the shooter is,” Whitfield said. “If that is not possible, deny the shooter access to your location. Close, lock and barricade the doors with whatever you can. Lastly, if the shooter gains access to your area defend yourself. No one deserves to be a victim and everyone has a right to defend himself or herself against an active shooter.”

Officer Whitfield will also discuss how a person with a concealed handgun should act in the situation.

“I focus more on what law enforcement wants concealed handgun carriers to do during an active shooter incident so that no innocents or law enforcement officers are injured or killed,” Whitfield said. “The most important thing I want concealed carriers to remember is that the firearm you are carrying is for self-defense.”

Assistant Director of Student Activities and Master in Public Administration Rachel Valle noted that Whitfield has taught similar trainings in response to active shooting events in other colleges and universities

“Officer Whitfield is a trained officer in this particular manner,” Valle said. “He’s done these types of trainings at community colleges, at universities, and different places outside the campus.”

This event is first time the UPD and the Program Council have teamed up according to Valle.

“We’d liked to see it be successful this time so we can host maybe two or three a semester for the next couple of years,” Valle said.