Former Houston Mayor To Visit Sam Houston

Women’s History Month will conclude with one last event this Thursday. The event will focus on Annise Parker who served three terms as Mayor of Houston. There will be a luncheon at 12 p.m. Later that day there will be a lecture given by Parker titled, “Women on Top: Top-Lessons in Politics and Leadership” in Criminal Justice Building, CJ Lower Auditorium.

Heather Varela who is in charge of organizing this event and the luncheon said the lecture will focus on what it’s like to be a woman working in the politics industry and how she navigated through all the challenges and is successful.

Parker also has a non-profit Neighborhood Centers, Inc. This lecture will elaborate on equal rights, her struggle and success being mayor of Houston for three terms.

“Annise is admirable for all the challenges she has overcome,” Varela said.

Sophomore Jessica Schick plans on attending the event.

“I hope to learn more about the strength and power women have and discover ways to never give up and keep going,” Schick said. “I’m excited about attending the event and hearing all about Annise Parker and the inspiration she has to give to us students.”

This event is free and open to the public. For more questions contact Varela at 936-294-4458.