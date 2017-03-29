Be The Match Searches For Sam Donors

On any given day, more than 6,000 men, women, and children are searching the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) Registry for a lifesaving donor.

Sam Houston State University students can be the match. The registry has returned to the Sam Houston campus. The event will continue to be held until March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Be The Match is an event held every semester to enable students to register with the NMDP to donate their bone marrow. Bone Marrow is a soft, fatty tissue inside the bones. This is where blood cells are produced, and where they develop. Transplanted bone marrow will restore production of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets.

The college of health sciences has placed their tent at the CHSS turnaround and in front of the library and the registry is set up there.

“It would be an honor to help save someone’s life,” said senior Savannah Butler after she signed up for the registry.

In order to donate, participants will receive a form. After completing the form, if they reach the proper qualifications they will have their mouths swabbed and it will be placed into the registry.

“I think this is for a good cause because not everyone who needs a bone marrow transplant has access to one,” said senior Tracy Ford.

Now once someone is placed into the registry they may not be contacted for months or even years if they are ever matched with a person on the list.

If they ever are selected however, and they need to travel for the transplant to be done, all of that will be covered, as well as their medical costs, a dime will not need to be spent.

“If this was your mother, father, sibling, or even yourself, you would want someone to try to donate if they can,” said junior Melecia Waldon. “This process can save a lot of lives and many people should at least attempt to register.”