‘Be The Match’ To Return To SHSU

The College of Health Sciences invites you to be the match for the thousands of people diagnosed every year with life-threatening blood cancers.

Next Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. you can join the Be The Match registry. Tables will be located at the CHSS Turnaround and in front of the Newton Gresham Library.

Every 3 minutes, one person is diagnosed with a blood cancer. Every 10 minutes, someone dies from a blood cancer – that’s 148 people each day. Patients are searching for a cure and that could be you.

Operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, Be the Match Registry is the largest and most diverse donor registry in the world. The registries provide doctors with nearly 27 million potential donors and more than 680,000 cord blood units worldwide.

Even though the registry is large, Be The Match is still in need. 70 percent of all patients who need a transplant don’t have a fully matched donor in their family. A patient’s likelihood of finding a matching donor on the Be The Match Registry is estimated to range from 66 to 97 percent, depending on their ethnic background.

Be The Match has facilitated more than 74,000 marrow and cord blood transplants and nearly 6,400 transplants a year to give the thousands of critically ill blood cancer patients a hope for the future.

Donors need to be between the ages of 18 and 44.

If you are interested in registering but will not be on campus, visit http://join.bethematch.org/shsu for more information.