SGA to Host Blood Drive

Sam Houston State University’s Student Government Association will host their second blood drive for this semester tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., located near the Johnson Coliseum.

“The second SGA Blood Drive of the 2017 spring semester is coming up soon,” SGA President Jacqueline Bolden.

In support of the cause for more frequent blood donations, not only during a national crisis, the SGA encourages students to sign up to give blood on a later date if they are unable to participate in the blood drive the day of.

The SGA’s continued participation was complimented by the Gulf Coast Regional Health Center to President Bolden over a discussion this past Christmas break.

“They love how we are one of the best groups collecting blood,” said Bolden.

Donators get a free shirt, while supplies last. For those who have trouble donating blood, the Health Center encourages a decrease of iron intake the night before you want to donate.

From now on. SGA will host three blood drives for every semester.