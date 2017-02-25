Wildcats Spoil Senior Day, End SHSU’s Tournament Hopes

It was senior day for the Sam Houston State women’s basketball team as seniors guard Morghen Day and center Jasmine McCants were honored just before tipoff. However, seniors day did not go as planned as the Bearkats lost to the Abilene Christian Wildcats 72-39, eliminating any chance the Bearkats had of going to the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy.

Senior day did not get off to a great start for the Bearkats as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 17-2 lead in the first quarter. The Wildcats shot just 31.6 percent in the first quarter, but they dominated the glass, outrebounding SHSU by eight. The Wildcats also hit three shots from behind the arc, while the Bearkats were not able to bucket a single three pointer. The Wildcats also had seven offensive rebounds to the Kats’ zero.

In the second quarter, the Bearkats’ offense got going. Freshman guard Rachel Harrell hit a three and a long two pointer in the second, which sparked the Bearkats offense. However, the Bearkats had no answer for the Wildcats’ potent scoring attack. The Wildcats shot 53.8 percent from the floor in the second quarter, and were able to get whatever shot they wanted. The Bearkats’ nine first half turnovers led to 12 Wildcat points in the first half. Although the Bearkats were able to get going on offense in the second quarter, they were not able to make up any ground on the Wildcat lead.

The third quarter was very similar to the second. Once again an early three by Harrell got the Bearkats going offensively, but turnovers and the Wildcats offense kept them at bay. The Wildcats kept scoring and adding to their lead, outscoring the Bearkats 19-15 in third period. The Wildcats were putting on an offensive clinic with their passing, as well as their player movement on offense.

The fourth quarter did go any better for the Bearkats. The Wildcats were still able to get whatever shot they wanted, and the Bearkats were not able to match the Wildcats in any facet of the game. The final buzzer sounded, making the Bearkats loss official and ending any hoped SHSU had of making the conference tournament.

Up next, the Bearkats will take on the McNeese State Cowgirls on March 2. Thursday’s game will be the final home game of the season for the Bearkats.

Tipoff is set for 5:15 p.m.