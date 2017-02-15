Bearkats Hit Road for Houston, Seek Revenge Over HBU

The Sam Houston Bearkats snapped a two-game losing streak last Saturday with a 72-63 victory over Incarnate Word. Now, the Kats will hit the road seeking revenge against the Houston Baptist Huskies, who SHSU lost to in the Southland Conference opener back on Dec. 29.

The Huskies are currently rolling on a three-game winning streak and will host The Bearkats on Thursday. In the last game between the two, SHSU kept a strong lead going into the half, but The Bearkats could not hold on for the victory.

For senior guard Dakarai Henderson, this is a revenge game.

“We are going into this game with vengeance,” Henderson said. “We lost the first game to them, which was the conference opener, and I don’t feel like we came out on our toes. We know they have been playing well recently and I know that this is going to be a dog fight.”

Henderson is one of the top scorers in the SLC, averaging about 11 points per game. Henderson feels that it is just another number and that SHSU can blow by HBU due to the team’s firepower off the bench.

“We need to run with the offense and trust in our offense,” Henderson said. “We have a lot of threats that are even on the bench. I don’t have to score for us to be as dominant even though when I do we are, but we have a full team of guys that can step up.”

One of those scoring threats is sophomore guard John Dewey III. Dewey averages about 10 points per game, but has had the hot hand as of late, averaging 12 points per game over the last three contests.

“We have to get stops and rebounds,” Dewy III said. “We can’t turnover the ball and we need to be composed the whole game.”

By the same token, Dewy also feels that they not only need to protect the ball, but the team will also need to capitalize off of turnovers.

“We need to take the ball from them,” Dewy III said. “We need to be aggressive when we see openings, but we can’t be aggressive the whole time. We have to know when to go and when not to go.”

One Husky the Kats must focus on is senior forward Colter Lasher. Lasher averages 15 points per game, but notched 22 points against the Bearkats back on Dec. 29.

“We are not going to let him shoot,” Henderson said. “We know how he likes to shoot. I know that our players are going to be ready to guard him. Last game we didn’t take him as serious, so he had 22 points in the first game. I know that when my players are locked in and focus, we can keep others in single digits and that is what I believe is going to happen on Thursday.”

Although the Huskies have won three-straight, the Bearkats do not feel intimidated and they will come into Thursday’s game with the same attitude and mindset they come out with every day.

“We are going to come in with the same motivation and hunger, regardless of how many they have won,” Dewy III said. “It’s a regular conference game and we are just trying to get as many wins as we can. The ones on the road mean a lot and we are going to get this one on Thursday.”

The Huskies will host the Bearkats in the Sharp Gymnasium on Feb. 16. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.