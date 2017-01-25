SHSU Features SNL Comics in Welcome Week Showcase

Welcome Week for new and returning students will conclude tonight with the Kat Comedy Showcase. This semester’s edition of the annual event will feature Saturday Night Live Comedians Pete Davidson, Streeter Seidell and Aidy Bryant.

The showcase will be held in the Johnson Coliseum with the doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available in two ways. SHSU students can get two free tickets when they show their BearkatOne Card and non-students can buy tickets for $20. Go to Johnson Coliseum Office 235 or Recreational Sports Center Room 162 to pick up the tickets.

Assistant Director of the Department of Student Activities Steven Begnaud said the committee of staff members and students who help plan the event have thought about bringing SNL comics before; this semester they made that idea a reality.

“We always liked the idea of bringing comedians from Saturday Night Live to campus,” Begnaud said. “SNL has always been very popular and mainstream. We have considered it over the years and this year we felt was a good time to go the route we did.”

The event is sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs and it is a collaborative effort involving various entities within the Division of Student Affairs to promote and execute the large-scale event.

According to Begnaud the showcase was scheduled to loosen up students before the stress of the semester starts.

“This is a great opportunity for students to get some comedic relief before the semester gets going,” said Begnaud. “It’s free for students and they can bring a friend with their extra ticket.”

The goal of the event and the other welcome week events is to bring the campus together and create a community feeling.

“We want to instill a sense of belonging between each student and Sam Houston State University,” Begnaud said. “I believe events such as this one help to increase that feeling within our students.”

Other events that have been a part of the welcome week include donut breakfast with Program Council, Student Activities free food and giveaways, free sampling of group fitness classes, the new event Bearkat Plunge on Monday.

The events continued Tuesday with a “Apartment Hunting 101” workshop, the Outdoor Adventure Launch Party and a new event Lavender Mixer where LGBTQIA students could meet and mingle.

Today there is one more welcome week activity in addition to the comedy showcase. At 6 p.m. in the Recreational Sports Center Gym the Intramural Program has brought to life the popular game “Hungry Hungry Hippos.” Partipants will be hippos will be tugged around to collect balls like the game would be getting food for the hippo.

For more information about welcome week contact the Student Activities at 936.294.3861.