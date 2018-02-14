SHSU funding sees early success

Sam Houston State University is closing in on its five-year campaign funding goal of $125 million just one year into the process. The university has currently raised $85 million for the “Honoring Traditions. Creating Futures” campaign.

The “Honoring Traditions. Creating Futures” campaign launched in January 2017 and is scheduled for completion by 2020. According to Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kristina Kaskel-Ruiz, the overarching goal for the campaign is to support the futures of SHSU students, which includes scholarships.

“One of the most profound benefits of donor support is scholarships,” Ruiz said. “Thanks to many generous individuals and organizations, students are getting an educational opportunity that may not otherwise be available. Last year, SHSU students were awarded 3,731 scholarships for over $8.7 million dollars.”

A recent study by the Student Loan Report analyzed data for 500 public colleges and universities. Each school was ranked from highest to lowest according to average scholarship financial aid per undergraduate, and the top 250 schools made the list. SHSU was ranked at 127; 16 Texas universities made the cut.

The campaign is divided into four areas of focus including: academics and student enrichment, agricultural facilities, academic support for health sciences and athletic facility upgrades. Bearkat Athletics has already seen an improvement to locker rooms, and Johnson Coliseum received an extensive makeover in Fall 2016: a revamped training room, a media room for postgame interviews, upgraded bleachers, an additional concessions area and a redesigned maple hardwood court.

“It’s pretty cool having the new locker room,” senior guard Cameron Delaney said. “It’s a huge upgrade from where we used to be. It’s more spacious and it makes us kind of look like a professional team. It just shows what direction this program is heading in.”

Donations to the “Honoring Traditions. Creating Futures” campaign is open to the public and recognizes gifts of all sizes. To donate, visit the official campaign website at www.shsu.edu/campaign.

“Every gift matters and has a meaningful impact on peoples’ lives – both today and in the future,” Ruiz said. “The pride and loyalty our alumni and friends have in this institution are the reasons Sam Houston is a great name in Texas education.”