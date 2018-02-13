LSC renovation brings new ‘chill’ spot to SHSU with campus pub

An on-campus pub is in the plans as part of the Lowman Student Center renovation and expansion. The renovations will begin March 9, and the pub is expected to open Spring 2019.

According to the Sam Houston State University Office of Communications, the Division of Student Affairs relied heavily on student input during the assessment phase of the LSC renovation and expansion. A pub was among a number of amenities that were proposed.

“When time came to vote for the project, students overwhelmingly supported the pub concept as part of the renovation/expansion scope,” Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kristina Kaskel-Ruiz said.

Aramark, SHSU’s food vendor, will operate the pub. The drinks offered at the establishment will consist only of beer and wine.

“The pub and the distribution and consumption of alcohol on campus will be subject to all laws and related university policies that are in place at the time of its opening,” Ruiz said.

According to SHSU’s current Alcoholic Beverage Distribution Policy, the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages on any property owned and/or controlled by the university are prohibited except where permitted explicitly by published policies. The policy also includes that the legal age for the purchase, consumption and/or possession of alcoholic beverages in the state of Texas is 21.

Both current and former students are already enthusiastic toward the upcoming project.

“It would have been amazing to have a drink with friends after finishing a final or an extremely hard test,” Aluma Hope Dibrel said. “I’m glad future and current Bearkats are going to have a place to socialize and drink, if they are of age, on campus. It’s a great idea.”

Many Bearkats believe that the addition of an on-campus pub will serve to improve the quality of our campus.

“I’m excited, because that means that SHSU is growing,” Alumna Abigail Dewoody said. “I am going to be so proud to call it my Alma Mater.”

The hours of operation and the name of the pub are still to be determined.

“Based on the strong interest expressed during the assessment and subsequent student body approval, it is anticipated the response will be good,” Ruiz said. “However, if patron traffic falls short of the anticipated interest, the space will be utilized for other purposes.”

Stayed tuned to The Houstonian for a survey regarding possible names of the pub.