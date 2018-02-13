Changes to campus traffic flow coming after Spring Break, Bearkats bear mixed emotions

Traffic changes at Sam Houston State University will take place the week of spring break.

In order to improve safety for students and faculty at SHSU, many streets will reroute to one-ways. These changes are to be permanent.

“Over time our campus has grown and it has grown in terms of new construction and new buildings,” Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kristina Kaskel-Ruiz said. “There are more people and more cars every year, and we have had growth in enrollment for the past 10 years. There are several different entrances and exits because of all the new traffic patterns due to the growth. The goal is to have a pedestrian-safe environment and these changes will help do that.”

According to the SHSU Facilities Management team, the streets undergoing changes are East Bowers Boulevard, West Bowers Boulevard, Avenue I, Avenue J and University Avenue.

East Bowers Boulevard, between Avenue H and Avenue I, will be a one-way street with traffic moving west. West Bowers Boulevard, between Avenue I and Sam Houston Avenue, will be a one-way street with traffic moving east. Avenue I and Avenue J, between 21 Street, 22 Street and West Bowers Boulevard, will be one-way streets with traffic moving south. University Avenue, between West Bowers Boulevard and 17 Street, will be a one-way street with traffic moving north.

“I’m getting tired of the construction,” senior Psychology major Katie Hobbs said. “I love Sam Houston, but the construction has been going on non-stop since I started. I’m ready to not have to walk a mile to class every day to just get around all the work.”

While some students are frustrated with the construction, others are a little more understanding.

“I think at first it’s going to frustrate a lot of people because of the huge change,” senior Finance major Ashton Joe said. “But overtime people will realize that due to the fact that the school is growing it is going to help. People will have to adjust their schedules as far as arriving to class but it will, in the end, help everyone.”

Facilities Management will put up signage to help redirect traffic, as well as new one-way signs posted and flagmen stationed in certain areas to further assist.