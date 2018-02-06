Rumors Confirmed: LSC food service shutting down following Spring Break

The rumors are true. The Lowman Student Center food court will close after March 9 due to major renovations taking place.

“The food court, which includes Chick-fil-A, Grille Works, Pizza Hut and Subway, will be under construction through the remaining portion of the semester in order to reopen by fall 2018,” Associate Vice President of Finance and Operations Tessy Rappé said.

According to Rappé, big changes are projected for next semester, including plans to build a Panda Express, a full-service Chick-fil-A, a larger Subway and serval other additions to the campus.

“There will be several other brands added to the expanded LSC food court, including a campus pub,” Rappé said.

The operations will be closed once students return from Spring Break, and will remain closed until August.

“The closing [of the food court] at Spring Break is crucial to the timeline of opening for the fall semester,” Rappé said. “In order to offer our campus community a state-of-the art student center, construction and renovations will occur in phases. The food court is included in the initial renovation of the multiple phase construction process.”

During this period of renovations, the school will continue to provide food and beverage services at eight other campus locations: Old Main Market, General’s Market, Starbucks in Southpaw and the Newton Gresham Library, Moe’s Southwest Grill, CJ Café, and the P.O.D. locations in both the College of Humanities and Social Sciences building and the Lee Drain Building.

According to Associate Vice President Keith Jenkins, Aramark Food Services is looking into getting food trucks on campus while the LSC is shut down.

SHSU Office of Communications will reveal more information regarding the closures beginning Feb. 12.

For more information about the LSC expansion, including a timeline, visit the LSC webpage at http://www.shsu.edu/dept/lowman-student-center/index.html.