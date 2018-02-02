Car runs into Student Money Management Center

Officers were dispatched to the Student Money Management/Office of Equity and Inclusion Building at 7:15 P.M. last night in response to a vehicle that had crashed into the Student Services Annex.

According to Sam Houston State University Police Chief Kevin Morris, a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the building, causing substantial damage to the outside exterior wall and interior of the building.

The driver reported that the truck’s accelerator had become stuck, causing the vehicle to continue moving forward into the east wall of the building.

“Upon investigation of the accident, the officer determined that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or any other substance,” Morris said.

According to Morris, both the driver and passenger were 19-year-old males, and neither of them sustained any injuries. However, the impact caused severe damage to the front end of the vehicle.

No citations were issued.