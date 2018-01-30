Whata-switch, new location Feb. 21

On Feb. 21, a new Whataburger restaurant will open for business in the Ravenwood Village Shopping Center of Huntsville.

When the new Whataburger at 263 IH-45 South opens, the current Whataburger location at 140 IH-45 South will close. According to Whataburger Restaurants, LLC, employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new, upgraded location.

“The modernized restaurant is easier to access for customers, and features a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes and an updated dining room,” Whataburger SVP of Real Estate James Turcotte said. “Whataburger also sponsors Sam Houston State University athletics and this new restaurant features SHSU’s logo to show our Bearkat pride as well as a wall mural showcasing the university’s history.”

Many residents of Huntsville feel that the current Whataburger location has not been ideal for customers or business. Junior Interdisciplinary Studies major and Whataburger customer Brooke Chaplin looks forward to visiting the new, convenient location.

“Whataburger’s decision to relocate is a wise decision as a business, because it will be located in the shopping center of Huntsville that has gained a lot of attention,” Chaplin said. “It has a lot of traffic and well-known businesses that attract customers.”

Whataburger Restaurants, LLC encourages customers to stay tuned for social media updates.