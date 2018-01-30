SHSU policies under review

In mid-December the Academic Affairs Council met and approved changes to Sam Houston State University’s academic policies.

The council is comprised of Sam Houston State University Administration from all Departments, and they meet twice a year, once at the end of the Fall and Spring semester. The Council serves as an advisory capacity to the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. The AAC’s purpose is to provide a forum for the discussion of academic matters and concerns.

“These policies are waiting for the President’s signature to make them official,” Vice Provost Mary Robbins said. “Then they go up on the website.”

Several changes were proposed at the meeting, including many that will impact students directly such as (800401) class attendance, (801007) acceptance of courses and grades transferred from other colleges/universities, (860904) academic credit for former employment, (890228) use of tobacco products on campus, and (890303) employment of graduate students.

“We expect the new policies up within the next week,” Robbins said.

Until the approved policy changes are made public, students can find the current description of these policies at http://www.shsu.edu/dept/academic-affairs/policies.html under Academic Policy Manual — Students.

