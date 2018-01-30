Plans for old H-E-B lot revealed

There is a new student apartment complex in the works for the old H-E-B location on Sam Houston Avenue.

On Dec. 8, Marissa Nunez of the Huntsville Item reported that “According to Aron Kulhavy, the city’s director of economic development, there are plans in motion to convert the property to new living quarters for Sam Houston State University students.”

Questions arose after publication about whether construction of a new student dorm was coming in the near future.

Executive Director of Residence Life Joellen Tipton shot down the rumor by saying that her office was unaware of the university purchasing the building.

“This has not been discussed with us at all, and there are no plans to build a new residence hall anytime soon,” Tipton said.

However, Dinerstein Companies intends to build a multistory apartment complex with on-site parking that will target SHSU students.

“Dinerstein ordered a density variance test to construct a student apartment complex on the site in October of this year,” Kulhavy said.

According to Huntsville Planner Janet Ridley, this company has developed previous student housing in the Huntsville city limits, such as Gateway and former Brook Place Apartments.

“I do not believe the sale on this property has closed as of yet,” Kulhavy said. “We have received a permit application for demolition of the existing structure from the Dinerstein.”

“[The complex] will be similar to the Armory, such as it being a high rise, with a parking garage up the backside,” Ridley said. “At this time the development plans have not been submitted, but they are in the process of getting demolition permits for the H-E-B building.”

Dinerstein has already received the density variance test results on the vacant location. However, Kulhavy does not know a time frame for the demolition of the old grocery store or the start of construction on the 179-apartment complex.

