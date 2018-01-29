Beauties and the Bearkats meet-and-greet

Makeup, hair and clothing is what one might think pageants are all about. There is more to it than the glam, however, and that is what Beauties and the Bearkats is all about. The 12 contestants for Miss Sam Houston 2018 will be introduced on Jan. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Art Gallery.

At Beauties and the Bearkats, attendees will be able to mingle with the contestants and Sammy the Bearkat. In addition, guests will be able to make strawberry shortcakes while supplies last. This event will provide the opportunity to socialize with the contestants and get to know them better. Not only are the contestants competing for the Miss Sam Houston 2018 title, but also to represent SHSU at the Miss Texas pageant.

Lesly Garcia, the first graduate student to compete, is one of the 12 contestants participating and is excited to be a part of the competition.

“The best part about doing this pageant is having the support from Program Council Board,” Garcia said. “They are the reason I am doing this pageant again. The effort that they put into the production of this pageant is unbelievable.”

The Miss Sam Houston Pageant has grown more each year, and always supports the contestants throughout the sometimes stressful process.

Though it is a competition, being a part of the pageant is a great way to create new friendships and encourage women to get out of their comfort zone.

“I am proud to be part of the pageant sisterhood that gives all women a platform and encourages them to be leaders,” Garcia said.

Being able to mingle with the contestants at Beauties and the Bearkats will allow students to get to know them on more of a personal level.