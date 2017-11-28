Netflix’s “Alias Grace” is a Captivating, Brutal Mystery
3 hours ago Lindsey Jones, TV/Film Reviewer 0
“He likes to picture the sufferings I’ve endured. He listens to all of it, like a child listening to a fairy tale” —
Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon)
Netflix’s latest period piece hacks to bits expectations of a tiresome period piece, locking its audience in
an intriguing six hours of solitary confinement. “Alias Grace” leaves old and new fans of Margaret
Atwood’s classic with an addictive, binge-worthy tale of psychological contemplation, screwing minds and
expectations with a masterful elegance not replicated or respected by supposed mind-bending programs
today.
The mastermind of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and writer-producer Sarah Polley and director Mary Harron
together create a slice of unmatched ambiguity drenched in such psychological seduction that viewers
will, without a doubt, willfully binge their mental states away for the show’s skillful direction of doubt and
quotable conversations made by compelling characters — Sarah Gadon’s dazzling performance
inarguably is one of best embodiments of mystery.
Based on the 1996 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name — and of actual 19 th century events —
“Alias Grace” tells the story of Grace Marks, who, after being accused and convicted of the 1843 murder
of her employer and his housekeeper, is sentenced to life in prison and is bestowed the title “murderess”
— an object of curiosity in her Canadian society. Fifteen years after her conviction, a psychiatrist by the
name Simon Jordan (played by Edward Holcroft) is brought in to dissect the so-called murderess’ mental
state and weigh whether she is truly insane, or a pathological devil in disguise.
What “Alias Grace” lacks in simplicity and conventionality it shines in its contagiously stimulating use of
language, carrying with it a potency that will be remembered, referenced — and definitely quoted —for
decades to come. From startling thoughts like “I'd rather be a murderess than a murderer” to biting truths
like "If we were all on trial for our thoughts, we would all be hanged,” “Alias Grace” voices a thorough,
sometimes hard to imagine autopsy of ourselves and humanity as a whole. Rather than force-feed these
thoughts presumptuously, this show partakes in hypnotism, with us giving it express permission to mess
with our moral compass and analyze the hypocrisies we give into ourselves.
This period piece stands, surrounded by hundreds of works made before it, with a dignity that cannot
possibly be denied notice because each conversation flows from lips with an impact in mind that evokes
pauses, rewinds and social commentary between audience members before moving onto the next.
Polley and Harron’s collaboration resulted in a show that effortlessly toys with society’s truth bias. The
deeper one delves into the mind of Grace Marks, the deeper the seed of doubt. Never is there a moment
in which audience expectation is proven true. “Alias Grace” is a master manipulator of uncertainty, an
aspect that some who expect a “problem-solved” conclusion will find troublesome. Rather than being a
pointless several hours of frustration, the show’s brutally blatant avoidance of truth is why “Alias Grace” is
a superior addition to the tiresome period piece lineup and a worthy addition to Netflix’s growing
successful adaptations.
While the performances painted a beautifully entertaining picture of an ugly time in history — along with
all of the melancholic implications — Gadon completely embraced the life of an enigma with a grace that
left all who watch her spellbound, inducing within them temporary moments of amnesia, making them
forget the sometimes not very obvious fact that Grace Marks and those who she associated with were, for
the most part, fictional characters. Gadon brought all of her hats as faithful and charming, yet possibly sinister Grace Marks, her subtle moments of incrimination and uneasy silences tainting her more honest, God-fearing personality — enhancing the show’s refreshing lack of viewer brownnosing and, thus, making “Alias Grace” all the more enjoyable.
While I do implore those who are interested in watching “Alias Grace” to pay attention to every bit of
dialogue, do not sit down expecting a snore fest of mindless conversation. “Alias Grace” is a character
story — the entertainingly idiosyncratic character dynamics and interactions overshadowing any nitpick
noticed by extreme fans of the novel. What Netflix’s miniseries lacks in typical period piece action — over-
emphasized sexual moments, duels for honor, and petty quarrels — it more than entertains with Gadon’s
hypnotic performance, surprising moments of unpredictability, and the show’s lack of punches pulled
during moments of social commentary. “Alias Grace” is a well-executed and put-together puzzle, leaving
its audience with an aftertaste of nothing less than a desire for more.