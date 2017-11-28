“Coco” and “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” Review

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Coco are Disney and Pixar’s newest films to hit theaters.

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” is the short film that plays before “Coco” and revolves around the holiday

season in the fictional town of Arendelle. When Anna and Elsa come to the realization that they have no

family traditions, Olaf and Sven go out on a mission to find family traditions for his friends.

Clocking in at twenty minutes, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” is the longest short to play in front of a Disney

film. It is also worth noting that this is not a Pixar film.

The music in the latest “Frozen” installment is well composed, but nothing that will be receiving radio time.

The short was funny and did not suffer from the “Minion effect,” where putting Olaf in the title did not take

away the charm that is the larger “Frozen” brand. Viewers that have not seen “Frozen” prior to viewing

this short do not have to worry. This short does not bring in heavy elements from “Frozen” that would

confuse anyone who is not familiar with the original film.

“Coco” centers on the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and focuses on 12-year- old

Miguel Rivera who dreams of being a musician like his idol, Ernesto De La Cruz. Despite his family’s ban

on music, Miguel sets out to prove his talent. When he finds himself in the land of the dead, Miguel relies

on the help of his dog, Dante, and his new-found friend, Héctor. Together they embark on a journey to

discover the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

“Coco” marks Pixar’s latest original movie, and the last until 2020. This movie is not only brilliant but also

gorgeous. Every scene in this movie has bright and beautiful colors that are best shown in the film’s wide

shots.

The animation in “Coco” is some of Pixar’s best work and proves how much attention they put into each

detail. The narration and animation of the papel picado (perforated paper) art style was a unique way of

storytelling and was unlike anything Pixar has ever done. The most noteworthy animation in “Coco” was

the playing of the guitar. Miguel plays the guitar as it would be played in real life.

Miguel is a great protagonist that audiences can easily identify with. He is a young boy who wants nothing

more than to follow his dream despite what his family thinks. Miguel is voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, who

at the time of recording his lines for “Coco” was nine years old. For someone his age to have such an

incredible voice is noteworthy, he does a superb job as Miguel.

Miguel’s dog, Dante, was a great, loveable sidekick unlike other sidekicks. Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia

Bernal, was a unique character who served as not only a guide to Miguel, but also a guide to the

audience in the land of the dead.

Music was an important aspect of “Coco”. Pixar enlisted the help of Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert

Lopez, who also wrote the music for “Frozen”, to create the music for “Coco”. The music throughout this

film is spectacular since it encompasses classic Mexican music. However, “Coco” is not a musical like

“Moana”, in which the characters break into song to drive the plot, but rather because the plot requires

there to music.

Many movies today encourage audiences to “follow your dream no matter what the cost.” While watching

“Coco”, it is easy to assume that is the message. This is not the case, however. Instead “Coco’s”

message deals with family and the importance of being there for them. This film resembles old Mexican

movies with cheesy yet meaningful plots and unforgettable powerful messages.

A Pixar movie isn’t a Pixar movie without Easter eggs, obviously. The Pizza Planet truck can be easily

spotted in the first few minutes of the movie. Woody, Buzz, and Mike Wazowski all make cameos as

piñatas. Famous Mexican celebrities from the 20 century also make appearances, which include Frida

Kahlo, Pedro Infante, Emiliano Zapata, El Santo, Jorge Negrete, Dolores del Rio, Maria Felix, and

Cantinflas.

“Coco” did an amazing job depicting El Día del los Muertos and representing Mexican culture on the big

screen. From plot to music, Pixar creates another tear-jerking movie that takes us to the land of our

ancestors and has viewers appreciate not only the family that is alive, but also those who came before us.