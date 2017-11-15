Kevin Fowler rocks Huntsville for H-E-B grand opening

Texas country singer-songwriter Kevin Fowler performed in Huntsville Tuesday night to celebrate the grand opening of Huntsville’s new H-E-B.

“We are here helping the folks at H-E-B kick off the new location,” Fowler said. “They are bringing the big store to Huntsville, and they are bringing the big city to a small town.”

Fowler performed in the new H-E-B parking lot. The parking lot was packed with concert-goers, and the show was completely sold out. Tickets were free at H-E-B or through KSAM Radio, but availability was limited.

“It was a great crowd tonight, and it was free so for once they got their money’s worth at a Kevin Fowler show,” Fowler said.

In honor of the grand opening, H-E-B and Chairman and CEO Charles Butt collectively donated $100,000 to community non-profit organizations in Huntsville.

H-E-B leaders presented the checks to each organization on stage before the concert began. CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity County received five thousan

d dollars, Good Shepard Mission received ten thousand dollars, Huntsville ISD Education Foundation received 20 thousand dollars, Houston Food Bank of Huntsville received 20 thousand dollars, and Boys and Girls Club of Walker County received 50 thousand dollars.

“With the continued growth in the Huntsville Area, we felt it was time to offer a larger store for the residents and the surrounding area,” Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B Cyndy Garza Roberts said. “As there continues to be growth here we want to continue to fill the needs of the community. We used to do grand opening concerts years ago, but we decided over time to take it down a notch, but because Huntsville and the college students are so special to us, we decided we are going to bring the concerts back, and what better way to start than with Kevin Fowler?”

Sam Houston State University cheerleaders, Sammy the Bearkat, SHSU students, H-E-B staff and several members of the Huntsville community were in attendance.

“It was awesome,” Ricky Perez and fellow SHSU Phi Delta Theta members said. “Big shout out to H-E-B for bringing Kevin Fowler here.”

The doors to the new 82,000 square-foot, 24-hour H-E-B are now open and the location is being run by 13-year H-E-B veteran and Unit Director Vicki Sides.

“Huntsville and the surrounding communities deserve quality products at affordable prices, and this store will do just that with great offerings and a wide range of departments,” Sides said. “We value this community and look forward to not only providing fantastic store offerings, but also creating jobs for our neighbors. I am excited to call Huntsville my forever home and look forward to serving the community.”