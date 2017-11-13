Mitchell Young, Bloom

The Satellite Gallery of the Department of Art at Sam Houston State University is excited to present Bloom, an art exhibition by Mitchell Young on view from November 16-18. This show will feature five large paintings that have “bloomed” from a white gessoed surface.

Mitchell Young is an emerging artist from Houston, Texas. He will graduate in December from Sam Houston State University with a BFA in 2D Studio Art and minor in Art History. Mitchell uses acrylic and latex house paint to create layers upon layers of color and simplified images of flowers. His work has been shown at the Satellite Gallery before as well as the Lowman Student Center Gallery on SHSU campus. Mitchell plans to keep making art after graduation and later enroll in graduate school to pursue his MFA.

The public is invited to attend the reception and artist talk on Thursday, November 16 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. The Satellite Gallery is located in downtown Huntsville at 1216 University Ave. Huntsville, TX 77340. Hours are 4:00-8:00 on Thursdays, 12:00-2:00 on Fridays and Saturdays. All events are free and open to the public. For further information contact Rebecca Finley at [email protected]