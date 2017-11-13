Chelsea Taylor, The Ground I Walk On

The Satellite Gallery of the Department of Art at Sam Houston State University presents

The Ground I Walk On, an exhibition by Chelsea Taylor on view from November 16-18,

2017. This series of photographic work explores the personal relationships between

women as mothers, daughters, and the undeniable effects they have on each others

lives.

Chelsea Taylor is an upcoming artist from Houston, Texas who will receive her BFA in

Photography and minor in Sculpture this December. Chelsea’s work has been featured

in various group shows at SHSU in galleries such as The Satellite and the Gaddis

Geeslin Gallery. It has also been recognized with a Peoples Choice Award in the 17th

Annual Juried Student Exhibition as well as a First Place Award in the 18th Annual Juried

Exhibition at SHSU.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November

16th, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. The Satellite Gallery is located in Downtown

Huntsville at 1216 University. Ave. Huntsville TX 77340. Hours are 4:00 – 8:00 Thursdays,

10:00 – 2:00 Fridays and Saturdays. For more information contact Rebecca Finley

at [email protected] 936-294-3418