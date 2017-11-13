Chelsea Taylor, The Ground I Walk On
18 mins ago Staff Report 0
The Satellite Gallery of the Department of Art at Sam Houston State University presents
The Ground I Walk On, an exhibition by Chelsea Taylor on view from November 16-18,
2017. This series of photographic work explores the personal relationships between
women as mothers, daughters, and the undeniable effects they have on each others
lives.
Chelsea Taylor is an upcoming artist from Houston, Texas who will receive her BFA in
Photography and minor in Sculpture this December. Chelsea’s work has been featured
in various group shows at SHSU in galleries such as The Satellite and the Gaddis
Geeslin Gallery. It has also been recognized with a Peoples Choice Award in the 17th
Annual Juried Student Exhibition as well as a First Place Award in the 18th Annual Juried
Exhibition at SHSU.
The public is invited to attend the opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November
16th, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. The Satellite Gallery is located in Downtown
Huntsville at 1216 University. Ave. Huntsville TX 77340. Hours are 4:00 – 8:00 Thursdays,
10:00 – 2:00 Fridays and Saturdays. For more information contact Rebecca Finley
at [email protected] 936-294-3418