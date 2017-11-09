SHSU Career Services hosts What’s Your Story panel

The month of November is National Career Development month. To help promote this theme, SHSU Career Services is hosting a weeklong panel for several career fields called “What’s Your Story.”

“It is designed to help students make them knowledgeable of the job hiring process and put them with employers that want to hire SHSU students,” said Career Service’s Marketing and Events Coordinator Veronica Gonzales.

The panels will include experts in the Huntsville community covering the fields of education, business, criminal justice, and STEM. It is open to the public and will feature a live Q & A through social media in order to provide interaction with the panelists and make sure all of the students’ questions are answered.

“Believes this will be an excellent chance for students to network with professionals and hear people’s stories,” Career services said.

The Business Panel will be on Monday, November 13th from 2-3:20 in the LSC Theatre. They will hear from Director of Recruiting for Huffines Automotive Dealerships in Plano Matthew Howe, Talent Acquisition for Enterprise North Houston Jamie Barry and District Manager of Retail and Pharmacy Operations for Walgreens Terry Vaughn.

The Education Panel will be on Tuesday, November 14th from 11-12:20 in the Education Building room 319. Students can hear from Jeff McCanna, as well as other panelists that have yet to be announced.

Also on Tuesday, the Stem Panel will be held from 2-3:20 in the LSC Theatre. It will feature panelists Ray Scheel from SHSU Online, Physical Therapy Director for Physical Therapy Associates in Huntsville Christa Ikard, Forestine Morris and Rosalvina Guimerans.

The last of the panels will be the Criminal Justice Panel on Thursday, November 16th from 2-3:20 in the Hazel B. Courtroom. It will include Office Juan Torres, Brazos County Victim Assistance Coordinator for the District Attorney Melissa Carter, Montgomery County Sherriff Office’s Crime Scene Investigator Angelica Galczynski and the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service’s Cyber-Tech in Houston Kate Langston.

Career Services urges students to attend these panels, particularly for their prospective fields, to gain insight on these panelists and how they reached their current positons.

For more information about this and upcoming events, visit Career Service’s website at SHSU.edu/CareerServices, as well as follow the hashtag that has been created for the event: #WYS17.