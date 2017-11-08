A Review of Call of Duty: WWII

Last Friday, Activision released its latest installment of its popular franchise, Call of Duty: WWII. Call of Duty (COD) has not had a game based in World War 2 since 2009’s World at War. The original games were based in the era, but the last few games, including last year’s releases Modern Warfare Remastered and Infinite Warfare were both based in the current time or future.

COD: WWII is the most realistic of the franchise, with simpler controls and more intuitive gameplay. It features 4K Ultra HD on the PlayStation 4 Pro. The graphics in the game are top notch and makes it seem like a full-fledged movie.

Campaign mode is the popular single player storyline. COD is known for its story content, but this may be its best yet. The story follows Private Ronald Daniels and his platoon mates, his best friend PFC Robert Zussman, who is Jewish, Sergeant First Class William Pierson, who is played by Josh Duhamel (and looks exactly like him), Frank Aiello, Private Drew Stiles and Platoon Leader Joseph Turner. Each character carries health, ammo or grenades for the player to use in combat. The campaign also features cameos from NFL players Le’Veon Bell and Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers as soldiers.

The campaign is primarily played with Daniels, but in one chapter, the player uses a female spy in France, giving an edge of diversity between characters you can play. The story starts on D-Day as the Allies invade Nazi Germany on Normandy Beach. The player then liberates France and find themselves in Belgium, the Battle of Aachen, the Battle of Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.

The story in the game is well written and defined, making it stand out from other titles in the franchise. It is much like a movie, with the sadness of losing comrades, anger at the enemy and a hero everyone can get behind, all the elements of cinematography are located in COD: WWII. Unfortunately, the campaign is not very long. A regular playthrough can be as long as five hours. Many of the other COD games are long and drawn out. However, the storyline is not as compelling.

Many gamers may be excited to see the multitude of online and multiplayer modes. The popular “Nazi Zombies” mode is back, where the player kills zombies in the “Final Reich.” In the online multiplayer modes, one can play on the Axis or Allies side. The Allies include the American, British or the French Resistance Army. A new feature in online multiplayer is the choice of five different divisions, the armored division, airborne, mountain, expeditionary or infantry. Each division has a specific task to help their team win.

Although COD: WWII has a shorter campaign mode, the game succeeds in living up to its hype. Players will find themselves making decisions in the game which determine the outcome of battles and the war. The Zombie Nazi and updated multiplayer modes are better than ever and will satisfy any gamer. Give Call of Duty: WWII a try if you’re looking for some action in history.