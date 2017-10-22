Briscoe leads Kats to 63-27 win over LU

Senior quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe threw for four touchdowns as the Sam Houston State Bearkats jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 63-27 victory over the Lamar Cardinals Saturday night.

“I thought we played like we were hoping to play,” head coach K.C. Keeler said. “I thought we did a great job at halftime, making some adjustments. I thought offensively we played pretty well from early on. All in all, I’m really happy with the performance in all three phases of the game.”

The Bearkats got on the board when Briscoe connected with sophomore wide receiver Coree Compton on the first play of the game for a 57-yard touchdown. Entering the game, Briscoe needed just 26 yards to become the all-time leading passer in SHSU history.

“It’s a great feeling,” Briscoe said. “But I wouldn’t be where I am at all without these receivers and our offensive line. I mean these receivers make me look so good, catching balls of four yards and turning them into 80-yard touchdowns. They’re unbelievable and I’m truly blessed and honored.”

SHSU increased its first quarter lead to 16-3 after Briscoe found sophomore wide receiver Nathan Stewart for a 52-yard touchdown, capping a five play, 89-yard drive. LU finally answered back at the end of the first quarter after senior quarterback Andrew Allen pounded a quarterback keeper up the middle for a two-yard score.

“We feel we haven’t played up to our ability and we haven’t been happy about that,” Keeler said. “It was really good to see us get out there and get on them early.”

Briscoe and the Kats (6-1, 4-1 Southland Conference) took control in the second quarter. Highlighted by junior wide receiver Davion Davis’ 46-yard punt return touchdown, SHSU piled on 31 points for a 47-20 lead at the break.

“Everybody was more focused in practice this week,” Davis said. “There wasn’t a lot of playing around. Everybody was just focused and that’s something that we emphasized on this week. Our running game did really good and our offensive line was blocking great.”

SHSU came out in the second half looking to kill the clock. Following a field goal by junior kicker Tre Honshtein, junior running back Remus Bulmer took an 18-yard run the distance to increase the Bearkat lead to 57-20 with 10:55 left to play in the third quarter. LU (1-6, 0-5) cut into SHSU’s lead following a nine-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Derrion Randle to bring the score to 57-27 at the end of the third.

Briscoe, who threw for 371 yards, orchestrated the longest drive of the game to start the fourth quarter. Looking to rundown the clock, Briscoe led the Kats on a seven play, 45-yard drive capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by senior running back Corey Avery to seal the victory.

Bulmer led the Bearkats in rushing with 103 yards on eight carries and Stewart hauled in five passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.