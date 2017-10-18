Homecoming Rundown 2017: Welcome to the Circus!

Homecoming is here!

Today marks the first day of festivities for Sam Houston State University’s Homecoming celebration, “Sammy’s Circus”.

The theme was voted on last April as part of the SGA elections, and Bearkats Under the Big Top won by a landslide. Ringmaster Sammy has spent the last few months lining up festivities, and they all kick off tonight.

Events:

The “Sam Jam” Carnival kicks everything off as it has for the past few years. Held at the Holleman Field Complex just off campus. The Carnival kicks off at 7 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. and will feature rides food and prizes.

“Sam Jam is a newer tradition where students enjoy the carnival nightlife and can witness the announcement of the King and Queen’s Court,” according to Student Activities website, who oversees the event.

Thursday night, the Homecoming Parade will roll through town. The route starts on 19th Street, moves to Sam Houston Ave., then 12th street and finishes on University Avenue. President Hoyt is expected to Marshall the parade in keeping with tradition, and organizations will file in to ride along to Sammy’s Circus. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

On Oct. 20, the Program Council will host PC Cinema: Homecoming Edition. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. in the LSC Ballroom, and make sure to grab a valid student ID to get in and grab some free snacks. The specially selected film ties in with the theme, and students will be sure to want to see IT.

Saturday is the big day. Events start early, as an alumni-only coffee will be held on campus for all of our returning Bearkats. For those alum wishing to attend, head over to the John H. Ragsdale Visitor and Alumni Center at 10:30 a.m. for coffee, pastries, and live jazz.

At 1 p.m., tailgating kicks off in Bearkat Alley, just north of Bowers Stadium. Head out to tackle all the booths before the big game.

Also starting at 1 p.m. a volleyball game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi will be played in the Johnson Coliseum, so if tailgating isn’t for you consider cheering on the Bearkats,

SHSU football kicks off against Lamar at 3 p.m. The 5-1 Bearkats are coming home off a comeback win last week against Northwestern State University, and fans will be watching the team as they look to beat the Lamar Cardinals.

King and Queen

Homecoming at Sam has been going on for nearly a century. While the Homecoming Queen has been a staple since the 1920’s, the Homecoming King only dates back to the 1980’s. Together the pair is announced at Sam Jam, a newer addition to the week’s festivities.

To find out about who is running this year, head on over to shsu.edu/homecoming/court.html to read all about them. Voting is conducted through email, and students should have received their ballots Tuesday morning. But hurry Bearkats, voting ends on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.

However, you choose to celebrate homecoming, remember to be safe and welcome back our alumni.