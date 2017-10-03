Fall 2017 TV Season Review

Star Trek Discovery CBS

For the first time in over 10 years “Star Trek” comes back to the silver screen. Set in the “Prime” timeline roughly 10 years before Captain Kirk’s five-year mission. “Star Trek Discovery” follows the crew of the Discovery as they venture off to new worlds and civilizations. The first two episodes are the set up for the rest of the season and must be watched before going into episode three.

The show has some of the most beautiful effects ever seen in a Star Trek show and has a compelling storyline. However, the new show doesn’t feel like the old Star Trek series but more the new JJ Abrams Star Trek films in that they focus more on war and not on exploring new worlds and civilizations. Over all, it was not a terrible pilot and definitely worth seeing.

Young Sheldon CBS

A prequel to “The Big Bang Theory”, “Young Sheldon” tells the story of the early childhood of Sheldon Cooper. The Pilot begins with eight-year-old Sheldon starting his first day of high school in East Texas. Although the show had been criticized before it was even aired, the show was funny and cute. Unfortunately, lot of the show was given away in the promotional videos for the show. It should be mentioned that Iain Armitage who plays 8-year-old Sheldon does an amazing job at capturing the persona of Jim Parsons’ role. “Young Sheldon” is a must see for fans of “The Big Bang Theory” and will return on November 2nd.

Me, Myself and I CBS

This new comedy follows Alex Riley at 14 years old, at 40 years old and at 65 years old, all pivotal points in his life, and how he deals with different problems at each phase of his life. “Me, myself and I” had a unique approach to this narrative. The show was charming and funny in all the right ways it has the audience hooked to Alex’s life and what his next move will be as a 14, 40 and 65-year-old.

The Good Doctor ABC

ABC’s new drama revolves around a young autistic surgeon who gets hires at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital with the help of his mentor. Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore, does an outstanding job at playing an autistic character and although this role could have been given to an actor that goes through autism, it is still nice to see that ABC is finally displaying characters of this nature. It is worth noting, though, that ABC shouldn’t use autism as a grand superpower but rather as a person’s unique way of viewing the world. “The Good Doctor” is an inspiration to people with autism of any kind. These people need to know that their diagnoses should not stop them from reaching their full potential. Overall, “The Good Doctor” is a compelling drama, one of the top new drama’s out this fall.

The Brave NBC

“The Brave” follows a team of analysts in Washington D.C. that helps a team of Special Operatives pull off some of the most dangerous and challenging missions behind enemy lines. This show will follow the team on a new mission every episode. “The Brave” is an intense drama, but what it has in drama it doubles in action, which makes this show much more intriguing. If you are looking for a new action drama this show is a must watch.

Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders NBC

After FX’s success with The People v. O.J. Simpson in 2016, NBC has their take on a true crime retelling. This eight-part series revolves around the real-life case of Lyle and Erik Mendez who were tried on national TV for murdering their parents in Beverly Hills. The show does not feel like a Law and Order show, which is completely expected. This anthology is just as intriguing and captivating as FX’s true crime. So, fans of true crime court room dramas have a new show to get obsessed over.