Screenshot_20171003-074425

DACA Informational for Bearkats

Sam Houston’s chapter of LULAC hosted a DACA (or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) informational meeting on Sept. 28 to educate those who are affected by DACA and also dispel any misinformation that students may have had. Different speakers discussed resources those affected could utilize and how to reach and learn about your representatives.

Dean Abbey Zink of CHSS opened the meeting by describing the event and how it was not a space for debate but for information, and as educators, it is their responsibility to make sure people know what is out there and how to find it. She then gave the floor to Miranda Estrada, president of SHSU LULAC who further discussed DACA and what that means.

DACA is a policy created by executive action, created by the Obama administration in 2012 that gave two year permits to immigrants that came to the United States as children, to work and study in the United States. This policy was rescinded by the Trump administration on Sept. 5 of this year.

Estrada gave important statistics about DACA that disproved many people’s conceptions about who is covered by DACA and who can be approved. All DACA recipients have no criminal record at the time of issuance, you are not able to apply for DACA if you do, and 91 percent of DACA recipients are employed.

Estrada also explained that it is not a path to citizenship, and does not apply to any immigrant who came to the U.S illegally. It is specifically for immigrants who came to the U.S before they turned 16, and were under the age of the 31 when the policy was created. Recipients must gave lived in the U.S. since 2007, and were currently present in the U.S. at the time of application. They also must have been in school, graduated high school or obtained a GED, or been honorably discharged from the military.

After Estrada gave her presentation, Glenn Sanford, the Associate Dean of CHSS, gave another. He reiterated basic facts about DACA, but spent more time dealing with the legal logistics of what had happened, why it could happen, and what those affected could do now that they were tasked with reapplying with the very solid time restraint.

“Any law by executive action means there’s no permanence. It only lasts until the next president comes along and decides to change it,” Sanford said.

Sanford also explained that while there was some uncertainty as to what the President and his administration were going to do about DACA, he expressed that those involved and others be adaptable to the situation. As for right now, the best thing to do is to focus on the renewal deadline of Oct. 5.

The process and cost of filing is difficult and expensive; however, Sanford gave several different resources of where to go for help in filing and other legal assistance.

Student and Legal Mediation Services, SHSU’s Counseling Center, Houston Immigrants Right Hotline and the Texas Bar Association, among others are all dedicated to assisting in the situation.

Sanford also directly showed the audience how to find out who your representatives are, how you can find their pages, contact them, and learn more about who they are.

The last speaker was Professor of Psychology, Craig Henderson. He discussed the importance of mental health. He gave recommendations to maintain a healthy mindset during a very difficult situation, such as practicing self-care, talking to someone about it, whether that person is friendly or professional does not matter. The important thing is the actual discussion.

Another suggestion was setting up a regular routine, and taking care of your body. Exercising and avoiding drugs and alcohol would help those affected and help them avoid looking to ‘numb’ themselves, instead of dealing with it.

Henderson also made sure to let the audience know of resources they could go to, such as the Counseling Center and Psychological Services, where you can receive free counseling sessions. Henderson also stressed that even if those who needed more help or could not be helped by the offices, they would assist in finding someone who could.

Dean Abbey Zink closed the event by thanking those in attendance and those who presented. Zink described the role of educating and the campus’ dedication to making sure that their students were taken care.

She also pleaded that no matter what, students should stay in school.

“We may not know the answers, but we can pick up the phone and find them,” Zink said.

She then thanked the organizations that were there, such as LULAC, their sponsor and the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for making events such as these possible.

Last Updated on 3rd October, 2017, 6:49 PM
  • Eunice Richards

    “Some” of the costs of illegal immigration.

    *The cost of educating illegal aliens children is staggering. From K-12 it costs taxpayers $122,000 for EACH illegal alien.
    *Now city, and state officials are appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars for legal fees to to file law suits and in defense of illegal
    aliens being deported.
    *2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.
    *30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens. Does not include local jails and State Prisons. At 21,000 per year expense per inmate in Federal Prison—U do the math.
    *$3Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3 MILLION a DAY to process Illegalsin the Criminal justice system.
    *$2.2Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps),WIC, & free school lunches.

    The MSM and Democrats would have us believe that all 800 thousand are not taking jobs Americans want, we’ve heard that lie for many years now. Democrats have actually changed the language. It’s not illegal alien its “Immigrant.” Like the lie there just ‘Kids.” there not all picking strawberries they take great Jobs. Good enough jobs to buy homes put their kids through college.

    What the taxpayers have paid because of illegal immigration is the real crime. What I find most interesting is the all out BLITZ by the Democrats, MSM, every faculty member at any university in the country fighting to the death for illegal aliens? yes they put a warm and fuzzy name on it “Dreamers.” and no one seem to wonder why? future voters? can you imagine the Democrats ever being this
    interested or motivated in issues involving citizens! There is an estimated 800,000 DACA recipients in the US. That is 800,000 jobs
    American Citizens don’t have or will be in competition for. Why must the citizens of our country have competition for jobs, education in their own country from foreign nationals? Now Democrats and illegal alien activists admit DACA recipients have great jobs,are buying homes, paying taxes.

    The GOAL, motivation (Democrats just haven’t figured this out yet) is for the American citizens to be employed, sending their kids to college, buying homes and paying taxes. It’s not the responsibility of the citizens of this country to support, educate citizens from other country’s.Deportation will save jobs and decrease the expense of illegal aliens.

    • amyinnh

      If you follow Twitter/GovTrack, you’ll see most of the bills for expanding foreign workers are by Republicans. Democrat politicians may be publicly supporting it, but the most prolific support is by Republicans by far.

  • Charles Edward Brown

    NO AMNESTY and NO DEALS. We need to enforce our immigration laws and deport all DACA illegal aliens and the families that brought them here.

Copyrıght 2015 The Houstonian. All RIGHTS RESERVED.