Human remains discovered at Raven’s Nest Golf Course

The University Police Department is launching an investigation following the discovery of human remains at the Raven’s Nest Golf Course Wednesday morning.

Although not located on the main campus, Sam Houston State University released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“The University Police Department was notified early Wednesday morning by the Huntsville Police Department that human remains were found on the property line of the Raven’s Nest Golf Course located near the I-45 service road. This property is not part of the main campus. There is no threat to students, and the remains appear to have been there for some time. UPD is investigating in coordination with State and local law enforcement, but that investigation is ongoing and UPD currently has no other details to provide.”

More information will be made available soon.