Photo by Joshua Yates

Who’s that Kat?… It’s Riley McKnight

This week’s ‘Who’s That Kat?’ for Sept. 27, 2017 features Riley McKnight, a junior utility player for the SHSU baseball team.

McKnight made 51 starts last season as a sophomore, playing every infield position and starting in the outfield, as well.  He was named to the Southland Conference All-Defensive Team finishing the season with an impressive .993 fielding percentage and 244 putouts.  He finished the year with seven multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games.

McKnight is entering his third season with the Bearkats.  He has a .265 career average at SHSU with 10 extra base hits, 37 RBI’s and 22 stolen bases.

 
Last Updated on 26th September, 2017, 9:59 PM

