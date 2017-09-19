Who’s that Kat?… It’s Cameron Delaney!

This week’s ‘Who’s that Kat?’ for Sept. 20, 2017 features Cameron Delaney, junior guard for the SHSU basketball team.

Junior guard Cameron Delaney has been playing basketball since elementary school. His dad was always strict about Delaney and his siblings staying in shape, and sports was the perfect outlet for that. Practices and workouts were tough, but Delaney said he was always willing to tough it out.

All of that work would pay off, as he would receive a scholarship from Sam Houston State University during his sophomore year of high school. Delaney graduated from Harker Heights High School in Texas, but did not immediately end up at SHSU. He elected to attend another school before eventually coming back to Texas to lace up his shoes as a Bearkat. In 2016, Delaney had the best game of his career, scoring a personal best 19 points at home in a win over LSU-Shreveport.

“It was really surreal,” Delaney said. “I was hitting all my shots, playing good defense, and my teammates were looking for me.”

He was only able to play 21 games as a sophomore as he sat out following a transfer from Denver. His 11 points and five rebounds highlighted the first game of his SHSU career as he hit a trio of three-pointers. As Delaney looks forward to 2017, he is hoping to be able to step into a role of more leadership on the team.

“I just want to do whatever my coaches ask me to do,” Delaney said.