SHSU football looks to add depth to roster

Sam Houston State University held football walk-on tryouts Monday, hoping to find some hidden talent in its student body.

The Bearkats have opened up the 2017 campaign 2-0, and it seems that SHSU is well equipped for the season. It is no secret, however, that the team has holes to fill.

“There are some positions that we need depth in,” head coach K.C. Keeler said. “This is an opportunity to get on the practice squad. From there, you will get a chance to compete in the spring.”

Students had the chance to strap on pads and display their skills at Bowers Stadium on the same turf the Bearkats play on. Over 20 students took advantage of this opportunity to lace up their cleats for the SHSU coaching staff, but it will not be an easy task earning a uniform.

“We are far along in terms of someone coming in and playing for us this season,” Keeler said. “Does it happen? Yes, in a rare case. The big thing is that they get a chance to show us who they are.”

SHSU adding walk-ons is not an uncommon trend, though. Twelve starters on the current roster got their start in the program as walk-ons, including senior wide receiver Yedidiah Louis who was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

“We have depended on walk-ons,” Keeler said. “This is for people who may have been overlooked and want a second shot.”

With tryouts ending, SHSU turns their sights to their match-up against the Nicholls State Colonels on Sept. 23. The Southland rivals kickoff at 6 p.m. at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville.