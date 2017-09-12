Who’s that Kat?… It’s Jordyn Vaughn!

This week’s ‘Who’s that Kat?’ for Sept. 13, 2017 features Jordyn Vaughn, senior outside hitter for the SHSU volleyball team.

Senior outside hitter Jordyn Vaughn has found a home close to home at Sam Houston State University. Born and raised in Huntsville, Vaughn has been playing volleyball since she was in seventh grade. She attended Huntsville High School where she was a two-sport athlete in softball and volleyball. The time eventually came where she would have to make the choice between her two talents, and her focus shifted to the volleyball court. She would play club volleyball in the Woodlands before eventually accepting an offer on signing day from SHSU and head coach Brenda Gray to play for the Bearkats.

Vaughn has experienced a lot of success in her time on the court at SHSU, just recently reaching the 1,000-kill mark in her collegiate career on Sept. 8. In the same match, teammate senior outside hitter Brooke White achieved the same milestone, making it even more special.

“Reaching all of our milestones together just makes it that much better,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn and White, roommates since freshman year, have become incredible teammates and even best friends. There is definitely a friendly competition between them on the court as they are constantly trying to better each other’s performances. Vaughn said she and White talk about how close their stats are all the time, and even joke about it because they are two incredibly different types of players.

Volleyball has been more than just a game for Vaughn. It has taught her time management, patience, and has helped her grow as a teammate both on and off the court.

“College sports really makes you grow up,” Vaughn said. “They push you out of your comfort zone every single day.”

According to Vaughn, the team had a lot of leadership leave after last season, so she expects a lot from herself as she steps up into that role.

Her favorite memory from last season on the court was sweeping Stephen F. Austin in the semi-finals. The Bearkats had consistently struggled against the Lumberjacks, and it was a tough game to win, but they eventually “swept them off the court,” according to Vaughn. Outside of volleyball, she is very committed to academics and spends a lot of time doing homework as she continues her studies as an Accounting major.