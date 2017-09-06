MCOMICON set to begin

The Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) will host “MCOMICON” on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 8 from 1-3 p.m. in the Dan Rather Communications Building Room 301. The annual organization fair will feature the different student organizations within the SHSU Mass Communication Department.

“MCOMICON” is designed to provide an interactive preview of each organization for students interested in becoming a part of one or more mass communication student groups. Each table will feature active members from their respective group ready to share the information and opportunities they offer. In addition, mass communication students will have the opportunity to mingle with each other over light snacks.

“PRSSA is excited to continue the tradition of “MCOMICON” and provide an opportunity for students to connect with each other,” said Teddi Cliett, PRSSA President. “We even added an evening event this year to ensure every student has the opportunity to attend.”

The featured organizations each provide a set of opportunities and professional development skills unique to each component of the Mass Communication Department. However, these skills also greatly benefit professional development in any field of study. Cliett encourages students of all majors and minors to attend.

“We know it is important for students to find their place in college, and we hope this event will encourage students university-wide to consider becoming a member of one of these organizations,” Cliett said.

The organizations set to attend the event are: Public Relations Student Society of America, 90.5 The Kat, National Association of Black Journalists, The Houstonian, The Film Society, National Broadcasting Society, Bearkat Studios, KSHU, and Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow.

Any questions regarding MCOMICON can be directed to Teddi Cliett at [email protected]