Walker County accepting Harvey donations

Walker County emergency officials are now accepting donations to aid Hurricane Harvey evacuees and those seeking refuge at the Walker County Storm Shelter and Huntsville High School.

The catastrophic storm has left thousands across Texas homeless and relief fundraisers are being established to help with the recovery process. The Huntsville/Walker County area is trying its best to help with recovery.

Currently, there are 114 people staying at the Walker County Storm Shelter, and 21 people residing at Huntsville High School who are unable to return to their homes due to flood conditions from Hurricane Harvey.

The shelters are in need of: food, men’s, women’s and children’s clothes of all sizes, diapers and other baby products, personal hygiene items, animal crates and water bowls.

Evacuees are of all ages and any donations are appreciated. Donations can be dropped off at the Huntsville ISD Transportation building, located at 96 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., today until 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in who is interested in volunteering can call (936) 435-2400 or visit the Walker County Storm Shelter (455 State Hwy 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320) for more information.