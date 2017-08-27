Harvey Coverage: SHSU closed Monday, over 1k without power

The high wind threat from Tropical Storm Harvey has diminished, although a tornado threat continues, and unprecedented, catastrophic, and life-threatening flooding and flash flood emergency conditions still exist. The National Weather Service reports a slight risk of tornadoes through Monday, although more to the coast than locally.

Update: a KatSafe alert was sent out at 10:34 am stating that Sam Houston State University will be closed Monday. Food services, HKC, LSC remain available.

KatSafe: Campus closed tomorrow. Essential personnel as required by their supervisor. See https://t.co/E7kSrwdW1V for further details. — Sam Houston State (@SamHoustonState) August 27, 2017

Rain predicted for Sunday night should be less than Saturday night, but there may be isolated areas of higher intensity. Ground saturation and runoff may worsen flooding and high water areas.

Local entities continue to gather regularly at the Walker County EOC for regular state and National Weather Service briefings and coordination. City crews and HPD are in the community checking flooding reports and placing barricades. See the city of Huntsville’s earlier social media posts and releases for closed streets and areas of concern. All area schools have reported closure for Monday. Follow their websites and social media updates for further information.

Many areas to the south and southwest of Huntsville/Walker County received over 20″ of rain in last 24 hours, receiving most in an 8-10 hour period. Marine watches, warnings and advisories continue along the coast and heading toward the Matagorda area as Tropical Storm Harvey moves and weakens. The storm is predicted to slowly cross back over Matagorda, move offshore and then move up the coast over the next few days.

Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis reported that approximately 1,100 homes and businesses throughout Walker County are without power. He asks that residents use the 936-435-8035 number for shelter questions and non-life threatening issues.

“If you feel you are in danger or in substandard housing and need shelter, call the County non-emergency number,” Davis said.