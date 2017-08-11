Credit card skimmer found at gas station

On Aug. 10, Huntsville Police Department officers were called to the Exxon station located at 101 FM 2821, at the intersection of FM 2821 and FM 247, to investigate a possible skimming device that had been placed in one of the gas pumps. The responding officers located and removed the device and are currently investigating the offense.

A skimming device is an object used by criminals to retrieve information from debit and credit cards as they are slid in and out of a card reader. Once the criminals have the information, they use it to forge cards, and make purchases charged to the original cardholder accounts.

Utilizing a skimming device to obtain credit card and debit card information is considered Identity Theft by Electronic Device and is a Misdemeanor B offense which has a punishment of up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2000. If the stolen information is used to make or use a fraudulent credit or debit card, the offense becomes Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and can range from a State Jail Felony to a 1st Degree Felony, depending on the number of fraudulent items the criminal possesses.

All citizens should regularly review their credit card and bank statements. If you believe you have fraudulent charges on an account, contact your issuing bank or credit card company as soon as possible. Victims should also contact the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480 to report the crime.

For further information, contact Lt. Curt Landrum at 936-291-5466.