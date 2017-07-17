Town Creek Drainage Project advances to next phase

The City of Huntsville’s Town Creek Drainage Project is advancing to its next step later this week, which means more construction, street closures and detour routs.

After knocking out the Sam Houston State University intramural fields for over a year now, the Town Creek Project is moving to begin work on portions of Avenue J and 14th Street. Portions of the two streets are being closed off and Garney Construction will begin working during the day.

The only entrance to the Midway Plaza will be from the northwest entrance on University Avenue. Within the next 7-10 days the northwest entrance will be closed for paving and drivers will use a new southwest entrance (closer to 14th Street) for access to the Midway Plaza.

Around the week of July 31, University Avenue, both entrances to Midway Plaza, and the Walker County Annex parking lot will be open. Construction along University Avenue will be completed.

Stay tuned for more construction updates at www.HuntsvilleTx.gov/TownCreek.