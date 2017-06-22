Letter from the Editor: Welcome Bearkats!

Welcome to Sam Houston State University freshman and transfer students! If you are a returning Bearkat, welcome back to your home away from home.

SHSU is a wonderful place and Huntsville is the perfect spot to spend your next four years. Let us get this out of the way first: college is not a cakewalk. You are going to feel like you are short on time, you are going to be stressed, and you are going to feel lonely. However, all of these experiences hold life lessons; and will shape you into the person you will become when it is your time to graduate.

The pros of being a Bearkat certainly outweigh the cons. The campus is peaceful, the other students and faculty are friendly and approachable, and the university is full of organizations to get involved with. My suggestion is to BE ACTIVE. Get out of your dorm room, attend an informational meeting, or go to a sporting event. When I arrived at SHSU in the fall of 2014, I knew nobody. I felt alone, trapped within the confinements of my Sam Houston Village dorm room. I felt that way until I stumbled across The Houstonian. They welcomed me into the newspaper office with open arms and that is when I knew I found my niche. By breaking out of my shell and exploring what SHSU has to offer, I found a group of people I see as my second family as well as a safe haven.

College has changed me and I am not afraid to admit it. For most, college is a new beginning, the first experience of living in a different city without your parents 30 minutes away, a test to show yourself how you handle certain situations without the influence of others. How can people expect you not to change? There is a reason why people say, “college is the best four years of your life”, and rightfully so. If anything, I would best describe college as a rollercoaster ride because you are going to feel a little bit of everything. You are going to feel enthusiastic when you ace an exam you studied so hard for. You are going to be upset at yourself when you do not make the grade you expected. People are going to let you down. You are going to feel love. You are definitely going to feel tired, stressed some days, and refuse to go to class. College has it all, but not every college provides it in the way SHSU does. The small town vibes of Huntsville is what makes the college experience at SHSU unique. You are going to see familiar faces around campus every day. People who attend the University of Texas or Texas Christian University cannot say that. The local businesses like Mr. Hamburger, Potato Shack, and Farmhouse Café makes you appreciate the small town that Huntsville is.

I am proud to be a Bearkat, and every time I meet someone new, I tell them that deciding to attend SHSU was the best decision I have ever made. It is an honor to be serving as The Houstonian’s editor-in-chief for the upcoming academic year. The Houstonian is the official news source of Sam Houston State University and it prints every Wednesday. However, all content is also posted to the web at HoustonianOnline.com. We are working on creating a more multimedia presence, and we are always looking for new writers and reporters. This brings me to my last piece of advice: get experience for your future job field while you are still in college. I cannot stress that enough. I am really excited for this year. It is going to be a great ride. Eat ‘Em Up Kats!