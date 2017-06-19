Huntsville plans to add more per-hour parking

As incoming students might have noticed there are some construction projects going on around campus that have changed the parking spots over the last year. There have been some new additional spots created along Avenue H to help compensate.

Debuting in the fall 2016 semester, the parking app NuPark is set up to work with the pay per hour spots. The app is available for both iPhone and Android.

The app is able to give students different information about the campus such as an interactive map where you could park depending on your permit, and it gives students the ability to appeal a citation. More services include account management, permit purchase and management and citation payment.

Although the app was implemented to give students more alternatives to parking rather than having a permit, many students have become frustrated.

The Student Government Association took surveys to see the student opinion on the subject.

The City of Huntsville came to 2016-17 SGA President Jacqueline Bolden to inquire if SHSU students want to allow more paid parking where permit parking already exists.

Upon hearing this, SGA began surveying students in the Lowman Student Center mall area. Many students were unaware that revenue from hourly parking goes to the city and not the university.

SGA took over 100 surveys in person and more than 100 on Twitter.

The organization then decided to represent the student body at the Feb. 21 City Council meeting and both Bolden and the 2016-17 Chief of External Affairs Logan Ellis spoke at the meeting.

“I think it’s extremely important whether you are going into politics or not to be involved outside of the university,” Ellis said. “City council meetings help to inform and educate people about what is happening around town. It also gives you a chance to voice your opinion and talk to city leaders.”

After the next meeting, the City of Huntsville decided not to take SGA’s suggestion and the City Council approved to create additional paid-parking spaces around campus.

Now, there will 137 additional paid-parking spaces in total. Approximately 30 spaces are scheduled to be created along 15th Street, 26 spaces along Avenue I and 81 spaces on University Avenue.

SGA members opposed the paid parking, and even though council members did not vote in their favor, they plan to continue the fight.

Incoming and current students have the option to utilize either the paid parking spots on the NuPark app or purchase a parking permit through the Department of Public Safety.

To purchase a parking pass, students need to either stop by 2424 Sam Houston Avenue Huntsville, Texas 77341 or buy online through the MySam portal.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Safety (936) 294-1800 or [email protected] or visit the website shsu.edu/park.