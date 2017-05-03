Staff Council Conversations to educate SHSU faculty

The Sam Houston State University Staff Council will host its Staff Council Conversation on May 8 in the Lowman Student Center room 330. The meeting is only available for faculty and staff.

The purpose of the event is to provide information to SHSU staff and faculty about hot button issues. The Staff Council Conversation will feature David Yebra, director of Emergency Preparedness & Safety.

According to Melissa Fadler, the SHSU associate director of recreational sports, marketing and promotions, the goal of the conversation is to educate staff and faculty about emergency preparedness and safety.

“[The purpose is] to better educate staff members about emergency procedures and what they can do in case one arises,” Fadler said.

The council conversations are semi-regular and discuss different types of issues relevant to students as well as how faculty and staff can ensure the campus is safe for all

“Staff Council Conversations is an ongoing program to highlight issues and topics that are relevant to the staff here at Sam Houston State,” Fadler said. “Past topics have included diversity, sustainability, Title IX and others. The emergency preparedness topic arose out of staff questions regarding the new campus carry laws as well as overall emergency preparation here on campus.”

The council strives to hold at least one or two conversations per semester.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on May 8 in Lowman Student Center Room 330. 1.5 hours can be earned through talent management with this event. All faculty and staff are encouraged to attend in order to help keep SHSU safe.