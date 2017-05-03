Ag student lost in car crash, honored

A Sam Houston State student has passed away after flipping her vehicle in Polk County last Friday.

Freshman Dakota Renee Goss graduated from Silsbee High School in 2016 and was pursuing a future in education. She enjoyed sharing her passion for agriculture with future generations.

“Sometimes you put your heart into animals,” Goss said in an interview last year with the Silsbee Bee. “The experience of preparing for stock shows teaches you everything about life’s lessons.”

The accident took place on FM-943 at 1:30 p.m. on April 28. Goss was airlifted from the scene, but passed away shortly after.

Investigators at the scene suspect that Goss had begun to drift and overcorrected, eventually rolling her 2001 Ford. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, a heartbreaking reminder to drive safely for SHSU students. Alcohol was not a factor.

Goss was involved as a Senator in the Student Government Association, who met Monday evening to discuss the loss. During the meeting, the group discussed measures to honor Goss, including a special Senate Resolution, Memorial Scholarship and flowers for the family.

“This really makes you think about how precious life is,” SGA President Jacqueline Bolden said. “Words will not help, but rather thinking about how much of an impact she had on the Sam Houston community.”

Students observed the tragic loss with a candlelight vigil Monday night at the University Heights Baptist Church in Huntsville. The candlelight vigil marked the beginning to a week of remembrance for Goss.

A viewing for Dakota’s family and friends is today, with a funeral following tomorrow. She was 19 years old.